James Franklin says he 'loves' Noon games ahead of Penn State-Ohio State game this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State head coach James Franklin said he 'loves' Noon football games ahead of his team's big matchup against Ohio State on Saturday.

No. 3 Penn State is hosting No. 4 Ohio State in a massive Big Ten tilt at Beaver Stadium in State College and Franklin needs a breakthrough game as he's 1-9 against the Buckeyes during his time at Happy Valley.

When Penn State plays in primetime, they have a huge advantage with a White Out crowd of more than 100,000 people in attendance.

This week's game is a 12:00 p.m. kickoff and James Franklin made it clear Wednesday evening that he loves Noon football games.

"I love the Noon games," Franklin said. "There's nothing better than a Noon game in Happy Valley against Ohio State. This place will be rocking. I've seen it all over social media. Our fans could not be more excited."

"Nothing better than a Noon game in Happy Valley," Franklin added.

If Penn State wins the game, it could be just what the Nittany Lions need to help secure a College Football Playoff position.

When the two teams met last year, Ohio State was ranked No. 3 and the Buckeyes beat No. 7 Penn State 20-12 on the road in Columbus.

Drew Allar to be a game-time decision

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar's status for Saturday's game is still up in the air after leaving last week's game against Wisconsin with an injury.

The junior signal caller is expected to be a game-time decision. Allar took some reps on Wednesday and after practice, Franklin said that things are 'so far so good.'

Penn State is 7-0 headed into Saturday's game and are ranked No. 3 or higher for the first time since 2017, when the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 2 in country.