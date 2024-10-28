No. 3 Penn State hosting No. 4 Ohio State this weekend with College Football Playoff chances at stake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Happy Valley is set to play host to a Big Ten matchup this weekend with potential College Football Playoff implications.

No. 3 Penn State is hosting No. 4 Ohio State in a battle of top-five ranked teams. Kickoff at Beaver Stadium is set for 12:00. t's been over seven years since Penn State was ranked No. 3 or higher.

Penn State (7-0) is undefeated and heads into Saturday's game on the heels of a 28-13 win at Wisconsin. Junior quarterback Drew Allar left the game with a knee injury and backup Beau Pribula helped the Nittany Lions battle through the second half of the game.

It's unclear at this point whether Allar's injury is going to keep him out of Saturday's game or what his status is moving forward.

Ohio State (6-1) avoided their second loss of the season with a comeback win over Nebraska. The Buckeyes let a 14-3 lead slip away but battled back with a 4th quarter touchdown to win the game 21-17.

The Buckeyes are looking to avoid another loss this weekend, already having dropped one Big Ten matchup last month on the road against Oregon.

Both teams are counting on this weekend's game to keep them in contention for the College Football Playoff, which has been expanded to include 12 teams this year.

If Penn State wins on Saturday, they will remain undefeated and in contention for the Big Ten Championship Game. Indiana and Oregon are each 8-0 heading into this weekend's games.

College Gameday in Happy Valley

ESPN's College Gameday will be broadcasting live from State College for the game.

WE'RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY 🏈



See you soon for Ohio State-Penn State 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8YCpcoCa66 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2024

College Gameday's set is expected to be outside of the Bryce Jordan Center near FOX's Big Noon Kickoff set.

Trump to attend Saturday's game

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance at the game, which falls just three days before Election Day.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both made dozens of visits to Pennsylvania recently in efforts to win the commonwealth's 19 electoral votes.