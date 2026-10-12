Beloved high school student killed in "heartbreaking" UTV crash in Ohio

A high school sophomore in Erie County, Ohio, died in a utility terrain vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said.

In a news release on Monday posted to Facebook, Margaretta Local Schools Superintendent Edward Kurt said Jaden Acheson died on Saturday, calling his death "heartbreaking news." He was a sophomore at Margaretta High School who was in the school's basketball program.

Jaden Acheson, a sophomore at Margaretta High School in Ohio, was killed in a UTV crash. (Photo Credit: Margaretta Athletics)

The Sandusky Register reported that the 16-year-old died in a UTV crash in the 1100 block of Martins Point Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday after the district's homecoming celebration. He was behind the wheel of the UTV that crashed into a tree, the news outlet reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The loss of a young life is a tragedy that words cannot adequately express," Kurt wrote. "Our entire school district is grieving, and our hearts go out to the student's family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all those whose lives were touched by this student."

In a separate Facebook post, Margaretta Athletics said its thoughts and prayers are with Acheson's loved ones during this difficult time. It added that the athletic department is "heartbroken by the tragic" death.

"Once a Polar Bear, always a Polar Bear," Margaretta Athletics said.

Kurt went on to say that the district understands Acheson's death "has deeply affected our school community."

"We remain committed to supporting one another through this difficult time," he added.

The school district said resources are available to students and staff members in need of support.

"During this difficult time, we ask that our community come together with compassion, kindness, and respect while honoring the privacy of the student's family," Kurt said. "On behalf of the Margaretta Board of Education, administration, faculty, and staff, I extend our deepest condolences to Jaden's family and loved ones of our student."