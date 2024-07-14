Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl champion, dies at 40

Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more Former President Donald Trump is safe after an attempted assassination on Saturday and more 01:11

BALTIMORE -- Jacoby Jones, former wide receiver and kick return specialist who helped the Baltimore Ravens win their last Super Bowl, has died, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed on Sunday. He was 40 years old.

The Jones family said in a statement that he died at his home in New Orleans. Jones celebrated his birthday on July 11.

"We want to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts and support you have shown us during this challenging time," the family shared in a statement through the NFL Players Association. "Your ongoing support and respecting our privacy means a lot to us."

Jones was promoted in April to be the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team. He also previously coached football at Morgan State in Baltimore.

"We are saddened to bring you the news that Head Coach Jacoby Jones has passed away," the Beaumont Renegades said in a statement. "He meant so much to us and we know how loved he was by all of you. Jacoby was a special football player. He loved every minute of every game and knew where he was every day was a blessing. But what can be said about him as a football player is only scratching the surface of who he was as a man."

Retired a Raven

In nine NFL seasons with Houston, Baltimore, San Diego and Pittsburgh, Jones had 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also had 127 punt returns (13.5 yards per return) for four touchdowns and 183 kickoff returns (27 yards per return) for five touchdowns.

In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so he could retire as a member of the team. He was recognized by the Ravens before their AFC Divisional Game against the Houston Texans last January.

"Mile High Miracle"

Jones, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2014, had a memorable debut season in Baltimore.

He was named a Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner in 2012.

In the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Jones caught a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 35-35.

The Ravens won in the second overtime with a field goal by Justin Tucker.

Super Bowl sensation

Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

He led the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII championship over San Francisco, 34-31, on February 13, 2013.

Jones caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to give the Ravens a 21-3 lead late in the second quarter. He then opened the third quarter with a 108-yard kickoff return, the longest play in Super Bowl or postseason history.

"Devastating loss"

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement saying that Jones, in his three seasons with the organization, made a lasting impact on and off the field.

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

"Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss."

"I loved Jacoby Jones"

Baltimore Ravens head football coach John Harbaugh said he has several favorite memories of Jones, including one with his mother during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful," Harbaugh said. "He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown."