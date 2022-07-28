Man in custody after 6-hour standoff in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in North Huntingdon Township.

State police said township police were called to a house on Ivanhoe Drive for a welfare check around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police said responding officers heard gunshots, so they retreated and set up a perimeter. The surrounding area was evacuated and roads were shut down.

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff on Ivanhoe Drive in North Huntingdon Township on July 28, 2022. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

After six hours, state police said negotiators from the special emergency response team talked the man into surrendering peacefully. No one else was believed to be in the home with him, and no one was injured.

Police said roads will now reopen.

The district attorney is expected to give more information about the man's identity and the charges.