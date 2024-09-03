It's going to be another fantastic day in the Pittsburgh area today with plenty of sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is looking like another fantastic day with highs slightly below average and plenty of sunshine.

Any Alert Days Ahead? There's the potential for a First Alert Weather Day on Friday into Saturday due to gulf moisture passing by. The chance for this coming our way is lower today than it was yesterday.

Aware: Every year, Pittsburgh sees 92 days (June 15-Sept 2) with the average high temperature at 80 degrees or above. Today's average high is 79°.

Morning lows may be a little cool for most with us seeing temperatures dipping into the 40s in most places. Highs today should hit the mid-70s. I have us hitting 74° in Pittsburgh today. I had our high for today at 76° yesterday.

KDKA Weather Center

While the worst will probably have moved off by the time you read this, there is some patchy fog around and fog is expected to stick around in spots through at least the 8:00 a.m. hour. Noon temperatures today will be in the upper 60s with light winds coming in out of the east. While I am going to call today mostly sunny, some high cloud cover should be expected to move in after 5 p.m. Clouds will be the thickest south of Pittsburgh.

I have temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. I can't guarantee we hit 80 on Wednesday but it will be close. Each day should feel fantastic with low humidity levels.

Our next rain chance comes late Friday into Saturday, but the chance for rain is looking VERY low right now. I am going to maintain a potential First Alert Weather Day at this time due to us watching what looks like a near miss of gulf moisture that will be sliding by.

The system, currently sitting off the Texas coast just east of Corpus Christi, TX, will remain a broad area of low pressure as it moves inland sometime today. The chance for this cluster of showers to turn into a tropical storm (depression, storm, hurricane) has now dipped to nearly 0%. Yesterday modeling data was keeping this system on track to bring us some decent rain for places south of Pittsburgh.

The track over the past 24 hours has really shifted south with the center of the system now expected to remain south of Jackson, MS, and Birmingham, AL. The eastern side of our state should still see plenty of rain from this system. Not so much for us.

This is a big miss when it comes to rain because at this point model data is showing this being our best chance for rain over the next two weeks.

