It's going to be a mild and breezy day throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a mild and breezy day today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures are seasonably cool across most of Western PA and Northern WV early Friday morning. Toward daybreak, expect some patchy areas of river and valley fog that could briefly reduce visibility.

This shouldn't be much of an issue after sunrise. After sunrise temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Relative humidity values will plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30% range.

This combination of very dry air relative to the temperature and a steady breeze out of the west around 15 mph will create elevated fire weather conditions, especially with our worsening drought.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, especially if your county is under a burn ban.

A dry cold front passage is expected by Friday evening. This will bring a brief shot of seasonably chilly air for Saturday morning before temperatures rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 by Saturday afternoon.

Our next system will arrive by Sunday with increasing clouds, moisture, and winds along with plenty of showers, especially by Sunday afternoon and evening. Model guidance suggests rainfall amounts around 0.5-0.75" which will certainly be welcome. A few thunderstorms are possible too by Sunday evening given that there will be some potential energy along with strong winds aloft to help organize storms.

Following the passage of this system, temperatures still look to stay mild next week with no sign any substantial cold air mass.

Another strong low pressure system will approach by midweek next week with increasing winds, a surge of warmer air, and more showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

