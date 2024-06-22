Watch CBS News
Intense heat to break Sunday across Pittsburgh area

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The intense heat finally breaks Sunday, though it will still be warm and muggy in the mid-80s. 

Daily averages: High: 81  Low: 61
Sunrise: 5:50 Sunset: 8:54

Alert: Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential severe storms during the afternoon/evening.

Aware: Heat finally breaks but returns somewhat midweek.

Our heat warnings/advisory should expire at 8 p.m.

We are tracking the potential for some stronger storms to roll through on Sunday, especially as we head into the afternoon and evening. That rain is associated with a cold front that will bring in some cooler air into Pittsburgh and push out some of that humidity. 

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a slight or level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail, and a tornado can't be ruled out as well. 

For Monday, it will be cooler and less humid, which means it will be far more comfortable! 

Monday is expected to be a dry day too, and then temperatures will start to warm up as we head into Tuesday. Another chance for widespread rain comes on Wednesday. 

