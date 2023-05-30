Former Indiana County vet employee accused of stealing $50K

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Indiana County woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the veterinary practice where police said she used to work.

Pennsylvania State Police said 46-year-old Michelle Bowman from Graceton stole the money from Frazer Veterinary Hospital over a period of several years.

Investigators said Bowman would delete electronic invoices then remove the same amount of cash from the cash drawer, making everything look balanced at the end of her shift.

After looking at financial records, police said they believe Bowman stole over $50,000 from the practice from 2013 to 2022.

Bowman is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.