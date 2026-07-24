Independence Health, West Virginia University Health System merger draws support at public hearing

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office held a public hearing on Friday in Hempfield Township to get input on the pending merger between Independence Health and West Virginia University Health System.

Speaker after speaker went on record and expressed their support of the merger.

Albert Wright, the president and CEO of WVU Health System, said it was gratifying to hear so much support coming from community leaders, doctors and members of the public.

"I think we heard that people agree with the vision of what we are trying to accomplish, and if we accomplish that vision, this is going to be a wonderful partnership," Wright said.

The announcement of a potential merger was made in November 2025.

If approved by regulators, it would see both Independence Health facilities and all of the Independence Health hospitals they operate in Westmoreland, Butler and Clarion counties not only come under the WVU Medicine umbrella, but also see large financial investments to the tune of over $800 million.

Specifically, Butler Memorial and Westmoreland hospitals would see major facility renovations to make them medical hubs in the very near future.

Many spoke not only about how this merger would improve overall health in the region, but how having a larger healthcare system would fuel economic growth.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this hearing is that folks who work at these facilities will not be facing downsizing.

"We have assured people that their jobs are safe," said Independence Health System president and CEO Ken DeFurio. "There is not going to be a reduction in jobs. In fact, as you heard today, we expect there to be an expansion in jobs as we grow services and add services. There will be more jobs and more recruitment of physicians and nurses and healthcare providers and, frankly, all the staff that it takes to run a health system."

Should this merger be approved, the individual hospital names will stay the same, but the Independence name will change to WVU Health System.

Final approval for the merger is expected in early October.