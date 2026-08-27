Pittsburgh man arrested for indecent exposure outside Ross Park Mall

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for indecent exposure outside the Ross Park Mall.

Timothy Decamillis faces two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of open lewdness in connection with the incident at the mall on Aug. 13, court records show.

Officers with the Ross Township Police Department were called to the mall around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 for a report of indecent exposure. Court records said when the officer arrived, he talked to the woman who provided him with a video she recorded of the incident. The officer said the woman told him Decamillis drove up next to her car and "began staring at her ominously," and it appeared the man was touching himself.

Police said the woman gave them an image of the vehicle she said Decamillis was in and its license plate number. With help from the state Department of Motor Vehicles, investigators confirmed the suspect was Decamillis.

Investigators also discovered through court records that he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure five years ago in the Lancaster area.

Eventually, officers located and stopped Decamillis in the parking lot at the Block at Northway. When talking with him, police said they recounted the incident and told Decamillis "it was suspected that he had been arrested for a similar offense before." Officers said he responded by "spontaneously [uttering] that it should have been expunged from his record."

KDKA-TV confirmed through online court records that in 2021, Decamillis pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct involving obscene language or gesture in Lancaster County.

Decamillis is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 4.