We're in the final hours of the 45th annual KDKA Turkey Fund.

We're so grateful to all of you who donated this year and every year since 1982.

That's when the late KDKA Commentator Al Julius started this campaign.

So, as we close the chapter on this milestone year, we want to share with you special messages of 'thanks' and 'giving' from Al's children.

"Our dad was deeply, deeply committed to Pittsburgh," said Al's daughter Gari Julius Weilbacher.

"He was very impressed by the people. The folk of Pittsburgh he loved very, very deeply," added Al's son Eitan Julius.

We recently caught up with them to reflect on their father's incredible legacy of compassion and kindness, which they say was just as big and bold as his on-air persona.

"He was forceful and critical, but under it all was really the desire to make the world a little bit better, a little more responsible, and have people be a little bit kinder to each other," Eitan said.

In 1982, as so many local steelworkers were being laid off, a KDKA viewer sent Al $10 dollars and asked him to help feed the needy.

He recalled the moment in a 1999 interview for KDKA's 50th anniversary.

"Well, the Turkey Fund of course is owed to one woman: Her name was Ms. Love. She wrote me that first letter," Al recalled.

Al went on the air and asked other viewers to chip in.

"It just grew and grew and grew from there," he recalled.

That first year, Al raised $90,000, which is the equivalent of more than $300,000 today.

"It was important to have this done at that particular time, and it was done, and I'm very proud of it," Al said.

The Turkey Fund continued under Al's leadership for the next decade, and he was amazed at the response.

"I mean, the most beautiful letters would be the third or fourth year when they'd say, 'I'm sending you $10 and another $10 because I took $10 from you two years ago, and now I have a job, and now I'm giving you the $10 back that I had, and let me add another $10 for somebody else.' And we got a lot of letters like that," Al said.

Now, here we are at the 45th annual KDKA Turkey Fund campaign, and that original $10 dollars has turned into more than $22 million dollars.

"He would've been very, very impressed and happy that it's carried on, and thankful that the message hit a chord so deep that it could perpetuate in this effective way," Eitan said.

"But the fact that that need is still so strong would really anger him," Gari said. "There would definitely be one commentary in all of this promotion that would talk about that."

Still, they know their dad would be moved by how all of you have responded over the years, time and again, to help our neighbors in need.

Although they don't think he'd want the credit for it.

"He would say, 'I was just a vehicle. I was a conduit. I was a middleman for the good hearts of the people of Pittsburgh in seeing their fellow neighbors in need," Eitan said.

And in this season of giving thanks, Gari and Eitan have this message for everyone who has donated over the years.

"Thank you for making a difference for millions of people. Thank you for letting our father's words seep into your hearts. Thanks for trusting him with your $10," Gari said.

"When we congratulate people for good deeds done, we say, 'May you be of good strength to continue doing those good deeds.' You've proven it, Pittsburgh, and it is a great honor to the memory of our father, who really, really wanted to make a difference," Eitan said. "And you show that even after he's gone, he continues to make a difference. And so that means a whole lot to us and to our whole family."

"And we'll all keep doing the good work. We will. We absolutely will," Gari said. She added, "So, thank you, Pittsburgh, for keeping up this legacy that allows us to spend some time with our dad again."

And now, a final word from Al. These are some of the words from the commentary he delivered on the day after Thanksgiving 1982 at the close of the first KDKA Turkey Fund, which was then called Julius's Turkeys. They're words we here at KDKA still live by, all these years later.

"And thousands and thousands did get a chance to eat turkey and enjoy. And they never would have eaten or enjoyed if we had stood around and done nothing. And by we I don't mean we. I mean we. Without that kind of we nothing could have, would have happened. And I pray to God that I don't have to do this again and that by next year they'll all be working again. But if I do, if I do then I know that you, you will be there again because that's the way it is with family. Our family. Damn, you're a great family, and I love you all."

Al Julius passed away in 2002, but his legacy of compassion for the community will live on forever thanks to your donations to the KDKA Turkey Fund.

And it's not too late to donate this year.

You can text "KDTURKEY" to 50155.

Donate online

From the Julius family and the entire KDKA family... thank you!