Volunteer fire department lieutenant in Allegheny County arrested in prostitution sting in Ohio

A fire lieutenant is being accused of agreeing to pay for sex in an undercover sting.

John Steele is currently on leave from the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department, and those in the community said they're disgusted by the allegations, with many adding that they're both angry and disappointed.

At Kovach's Auto Service, word of the lieutenant's arrest has been spreading.

"Vulgar, just absolutely disgusting and just sick," said Matthew Edwards. "I don't know how else to say it. You're representing the community, and you're going out and doing this. So that's pretty much all I have to say about that. I mean, it's just disgusting."

Steele, a lieutenant with the volunteer fire department, was arrested last month in East Palestine, Ohio. According to investigators, he agreed to pay $180 for sex with an undercover officer, and then showed up with the cash and his cellphone.

The meeting location that investigators listed was the East Palestine Police Department.

"You never think in a small town like this something like that will be going on," said Thomas Swoager. "I don't know, I mean, you never know, I guess. You never know who somebody is; if you don't know him personally, I guess you could say that you know it's a shame. I wouldn't hold it against the fire department."

For those who live and work in the area, they don't want one man's alleged actions to overshadow the work of those who take pride in their community.

Many of the residents said it doesn't change their opinion of the fire department, adding that they know many of them and respect the work they do to keep residents safe in their time of crisis.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation, and according to court documents, Steele has been released on bond.

Steele's attorney has requested evidence in the case, including the police reports and messages between Steele and law enforcement.

"It's 2026, nothing surprising anymore," said Benjamin Kovach. "You just never know."

We have reached out to the fire department for comment and have yet to get a response.