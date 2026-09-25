Idlewild's popular HallowBoo event returns for 22nd season

In the fall, few places are better than the Laurel Highlands, and right in the heart of this autumnal territory is historic Idlewild Park.

This time of year, people are "dying" to get in, so to speak, because the park's ever-popular event, HallowBoo, is back for its 22nd season.

Jeff Croushore, Idlewild's director of marketing, says this is always a special time of the year.

"HallowBoo is special because it appeals to the whole family," Croushore said. "If your family loves fall and loves Halloween, but kind of shies away from the scary stuff, the HallowBoo is the perfect activity for you and your family to enjoy."

One of the signature attractions is the trick-or-treat trail through Story Book Forest, where kids can collect candy from their favorite storybook characters from nursery rhymes and fairy tales, and yes, you can wear costumes.

There are also shows and sing-alongs, new food options, plus meet-and-greets and story time with none other than Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

"Also at HallowBoo we have a lot of fun mazes you can explore, including a laser swamp and a jungle maze in the jumping jungle area of the park," said Croushore. "We re-theme our train ride each and every HallowBoo, so it's a different storyline to experience, and our Confusion Hill attraction changes each and every year."

If that wasn't enough, Idlewild will be operating 35 different rides and attractions for folks, both young and old.

HallowBoo! runs from now through Oct. 31 on select dates. Tickets start at $35. For more information, click here.