Neighbors photograph ICE agents in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- ICE agents were spotted in Cranberry Township amid a nationwide sweeping crackdown on immigration.

ICE agents could be seen knocking on doors in the Village of Laurelwood apartment complex in Cranberry Township on Tuesday.

Photos show agents wearing ERO vests, which stands for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

#BREAKING: Our first visual proof of ERO (Enforcement and Removal Operation) agents in the #Pittsburgh area at an apartment complex. More from neighbors and also asking ICE for updated numbers— Tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IpJ5V0G8Ph — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 28, 2025

"Honestly it makes me worried for the future because these are just our neighbors, people we see every day," said Coltin Kunz, who lives in the building.

Kunz didn't see anyone get detained, but said ICE paid a visit to his building on the same day several Mexican restaurants in and around Cranberry suddenly closed.

"I am just a little worried for the future just based on just that little bit of news and hearing that places were at least closing for the day for what seemed like was something related to the same topic," he said.

Butler County officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding their potential cooperation with federal law enforcement.

ICE raids taking place throughout the country

Targeted immigration enforcement operations are underway throughout several U.S. cities including Chicago, Dallas, and Miami.

KDKA has reached out to ICE officials for comment regarding what raids have taken place in the Pittsburgh area, but haven't heard back.