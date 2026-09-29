Beloved 14-year-old killed in "heartbreaking" e-bike crash in Pennsylvania, leaders say

A 14-year-old boy was killed after crashing his electric bicycle into grass clippings in Blair County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, authorities said.

Ian Ulrich died in the tragic crash, the Bellwood-Antis School District said in a Facebook post. The post called the Bellwood-Antis High School student's death "heartbreaking news."

"Our deepest sympathies are with Ian's family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved him," the Facebook post said. "During this incredibly difficult time, we ask our Bellwood-Antis community to come together with compassion, care, and support for one another."

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release report that the crash happened on Sanbank Road, about 800 feet north of Frito Lane, in Antis Township on Saturday around 7 p.m. State police said the teen was riding his Temu 749W electric dirt bike north when he drove through grass clippings on the roadway. The teen lost control of his e-bike and fell onto the pavement, according to state police's report. He suffered "suspected serious injuries" and died at a local hospital on Sunday night, the report stated.

Bellwood-Antis School District said resources are available to students and staff in need of support after the ninth grader's death.

"Our Crisis Intervention Team, counselors, and support staff are available to assist students and staff who may be struggling with this loss," the post said. "Please keep Ian's family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers. As a community, we will grieve together, support one another, and find strength in the care we share."