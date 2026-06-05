Large metal piece pierces through windshield on I-70, seriously injuring passenger, police say

Police are asking for help tracking down the driver of a pickup truck after troopers said a "large, sharp piece of metal" flew off a flatbed trailer, pierced the windshield of the vehicle behind it, and seriously injured a passenger on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday near the Jessop Place and Route 40 Chestnut Street exits.

The driver of a transport van told police they were driving westbound on I-70 behind a black pickup truck that was towing a flatbed trailer. Troopers said the van driver reported that "while the vehicles were in motion, a large, sharp piece of metal flew off from the trailer, traveled through the van's windshield, and struck the second-row middle passenger in the head."

The passenger was treated at the scene before she was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, police said. She is currently listed in serious condition.

Troopers said the pickup truck didn't stop after the crash. People are asked to keep an eye out for the truck, which police said may also have flags attached to its flatbed trailer.

PennDOT said the crash closed I-70 westbound in both directions, but it has since reopened.

Anyone who has information or may have seen the truck is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police's Washington barracks at 724-223-5200.

Police said they're continuing to investigate.