Hunter accused of shooting fellow hunter in West Virginia

A hunter is facing charges after he accidentally shot another hunter in Braxton County, West Virginia, authorities said.

West Virginia State Police said 64-year-old Arthur Allen Neff of Strange Creek is facing numerous charges in connection with the accidental shooting earlier this week.

According to a news release, troopers were called to a shooting off Keeners Ridge on Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. The investigation found that Neff accidentally shot 42-year-old Bobby Allen Stilwell while hunting. Stilwell was initially transported by emergency medical services but had to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The 64-year-old Neff was arrested and charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm, wanton endangerment and negligent shooting while hunting. He was taken to Central Regional Jail. He is awaiting his next court appearance.

This investigation into the accidental shooting continues, state police said.