Hunter Biden offers to accept guilty verdict in tax evasion trial in Los Angeles, but prosecutors object

Hunter Biden to accept guilty verdict Hunter Biden to accept guilty verdict in tax evasion case 03:39

Hunter Biden offered to accept a guilty verdict in his tax evasion case in California, his lawyer Abbe Lowell said Thursday, surprising prosecutors as jury selection was about to begin.

Lowell said President Biden's son would submit what's known as an Alford plea, meaning he would accept a guilty verdict while maintaining his innocence. Prosecutors objected to it, calling it an "injustice" and "against the rule of law."

"Hunter Biden is not innocent. Hunter Biden is guilty," prosecutor Leo Wise said, adding that Biden is not entitled to special conditions.

Lowell refuted the assertion that Biden was seeking special treatment, saying he's entitled to the same rights as everyone else who has entered an Alford plea.

U.S. attorneys are to consent to Alford pleas "in the most unusual of circumstances," according to the Justice Manual, which contains Justice Department policies and procedures. And Alford pleas are to be accepted only after a recommendation has been approved by one of the three top Justice Department officials or the assistant attorney general responsible for the subject matter.

The judge did rule on the plea and gave both sides until Friday morning to prepare their arguments as to why it should or should not be accepted.

Biden is charged with failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes while living an "extravagant lifestyle."

In December, a federal grand jury charged the president's son with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor offenses, including failure to file and pay his taxes, tax evasion and filing a false return.

The indictment chronicled more than $7 million in income Hunter Biden made from his foreign business dealings from 2016 through 2019, and how the president's son spent nearly $5 million during that time period on "everything but his taxes." Those expenses, according to the indictment, included drugs, escorts, lavish hotels, rental homes, luxury cars and clothing. Biden then allegedly falsely characterized those expenses as business expenses.

"In each year in which he failed to pay his taxes, the defendant had sufficient funds available to him to pay some or all of his outstanding taxes when they were due. But he chose not to pay them," the indictment said.

Prosecutors have tried to blunt a potential defense that Biden's struggle with substance abuse was to blame for his failure to file taxes on time from 2016 to 2019. The indictment said Biden was repeatedly reminded by his accountants, personal assistants and others about his income tax responsibilities.

Biden pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in January.

The political stakes of the trial diminished after the president ended his reelection campaign in July. Republicans have used Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings to accuse his father of corruption in their efforts to impeach the president. The impeachment push fizzled out over a lack of evidence showing that the president profited off of his son's business dealings.

The president said in June that he would not pardon his son or commute a potential prison sentence. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday a pardon and commutation are still off the table.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced in November in the gun case.

contributed to this report.