Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says all 30 dogs rescued from Armstrong County adopted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For 30 dogs who were rescued from a property in Armstrong County after being found living in deplorable conditions, they all now have new homes.

Late last year, more than 100 animals were rescued from the property in South Buffalo Township and two people are facing more than 200 charges of animal cruelty as a result.

Jennie Mae Armstrong and Ricky Baker are facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor charges for cruelty to animals and neglect of animals as well as summary charges for neglect of animals.

When the animals were rescued, 30 of the dogs went to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to be treated and brought back to health.

Now, the shelter says, all 30 of those dogs have been adopted and have a new home.

They said they're all doing well with their new families.