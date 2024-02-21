Two people facing more than 200 animal cruelty charges after more than 100 animals found living in deplorable conditions

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are now facing more than 200 animal cruelty and neglect charges after more than 100 animals were found living in deplorable conditions late last year.

According to police, Jennie Mae Armstrong and Ricky Baker are now facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor charges for cruelty to animals and neglect of animals as well as summary charges for neglect of animals.

Those charges were brought due to the fact that the two failed to provide necessary sustenance, potable water, access to clean and sanitary shelter, and a lack of veterinary care.

On December 14, 2023, police, humane officers, and the Game Commission executed a search warrant at a property on Sader Grove Road after reports of animal cruelty.

It was there they found 134 animals including horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, and a sheep were on the property and had a varying amount of injury and neglect-related issues.

Animals were found to have wounds, scratches, and broken teeth, and many were found shivering as temperatures the night before had dropped to 23 degrees causing several to be frozen.

In total, 32 dogs, 27 rabbits, and five cats were taken to animal rescues.