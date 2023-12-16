Dozens of animals rescued from Armstrong County property, surrendered to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 70 animals were rescued from a property in Armstrong County earlier this week.

According to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, on Thursday, HARP, along with Armstrong County Humane Society officers, South Buffalo Township Police, and the Pennsylvania State Game Commission executed a search warrant at a property in Armstrong County.

Nearly 70 domesticated animals were found to be living in severely unsanitary conditions. It included straw heavily soaked in urine and feces, inadequate shelter, and more.

Police had learned about the property from a recent investigation and also learned that the animals had been relocated from their original location to that property.

Among the animals rescued, 30 dogs were taken to HARP's two domestic shelters - 20 to the East Side shelter, and 10 to the North Side shelter.

The animals are overall in good condition and receiving medical care. The dogs do have severely matted fur and over the next few days, they will be given vaccinations, microchips, spayed or neutered, and then be helped to decompress and then adjust to human interaction.

HARP has said they do believe some of the dogs could be available for adoption in the coming days.

They will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

