How to watch today's West Virginia vs. North Carolina baseball game in the College World Series

It's win or go home for West Virginia University in the College World Series as they face North Carolina with their season on the line. Here's how to watch the game.

West Virginia (47-16) defeated Troy 12-0 to punch their ticket to the final four of the College World Series and now face North Carolina (52-12-1) in a rematch contest from Sunday.

If WVU beats North Carolina this afternoon, they'll face the Tar Heels again tomorrow and the winner will advance to the best-of-three championship round. If North Carolina wins today, WVU will be eliminated.

WVU's College World Series game against Troy this afternoon gets underway at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field and the game will air on ESPN.

WPIAL well-represented on WVU's baseball roster

Four players from Pittsburgh-area high schools are on WVU's roster this season.

Sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic and played in 62 games for the Mountaineers this season, racking up 93 hits in 246 at-bats with 61 RBIs and 43 walks.

Freshman infielder Matthew Robaugh attended Trinity and has 7 hits for WVU in 19 games this season.

Sophomore catcher Creed Erdos (Seneca Valley) and redshirt freshman pitcher JD Costanzo (North Allegheny) have each made a handful of appearances this season for WVU.