How to watch tonight's Plum vs. North Hills WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's a Friday in western Pennsylvania and football is on the calendar tonight with Plum visiting North Hills in the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

The contest between Plum and North Hills was chosen by a fan vote, beating out West Mifflin vs. Avonworth and Penn Hills vs. Moon for the game of the week.

North Hills (5-1) will host tonight's game and looks to get back in the win column after losing their first game of the season last week against Norwin. Head coach Eric Kasperowicz, who is in his first year at North Hills, has the team sitting in second place in the WPIAL's Northeast Conference in Class 5A heading into this week's contest.

Plum (5-2) is also looking to get back into the win column, losing their last two games to Moon and Armstrong, after winning five straight contests to open the season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Martorelli Stadium in West View.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?