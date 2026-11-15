How to watch tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 10 of the NFL schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a primetime AFC North matchup in Week 10 of the NFL schedule. Here's how to watch tonight's game.

The Steelers and Bengals sit tied atop the AFC North division heading into tonight's primetime matchup. Both teams have 6-2 records and have each won their last four games.

Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 30-27 when the two teams met in Week 3.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 23 passing touchdowns and ranks second in the league in passing yards.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Bengals game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Bengals game will air on WPXI-TV.

KDKA-TV will preview tonight's game at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, and after the game, a live edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown will have a breakdown of the primetime contest.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers vs. Bengals game can be streamed through Peacock.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bengals game?

The Steelers entered the Week 10 matchup against Cincinnati as 3.5-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?