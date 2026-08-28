How to watch tonight's Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair WPIAL game of the week in the Steelers High School Showcase

It's the opening week of high school football action in the Pittsburgh area as the WPIAL season gets underway tonight. Here's how to watch tonight's Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair game of the week as part of the Steelers High School Football Showcase.

Tonight's game airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh, which you can find by watching the live player above.

Upper St. Clair will host tonight's game as head coach Mike Junko leads his team into the 2026 season with hopes of getting over the hump, having lost to neighboring rival Peters Township in the WPIAL 5A semifinals the past two years.

Ryan Robbins, a 6-foot-7 left tackle and Penn State recruit, is expected to be one of the top linemen in the WPIAL this season for Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair left tackle Ryan Robbins is expected to be one of the top linemen in the WPIAL this season. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mt. Lebanon is looking to get back to its winning ways under first-year head coach Bruce Fronk, who becomes the team's fourth coach in the last five years.

Matt Farago will be on the call for the broadcast with sideline reports from Suzie Cool.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Upper St. Clair High School's Panther Stadium.

What's the rest of the schedule this season for the Steelers High School Football Showcase?