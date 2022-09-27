Watch CBS News
Hotel Monaco wins two prestigious awards, named top workplace

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's top hotels has received two prestigious awards and been named one of the top workplaces in the area.

The downtown Kimpton Hotel was recently named a Gold List winner in the MUSE Travel Awards in two different boutique hotel categories.

In addition to these awards, Hotel Monaco was also named one of the top 2022 workplaces in the Greater Pittsburgh Area by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"We're beyond honored that the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh continues to be recognized as a leader in the city," said General Manager Rob Mallinger. "I'm incredibly proud to work alongside such a talented, heartfelt and dedicated team."

To read the Post-Gazette's full list of best workplaces, click here.

