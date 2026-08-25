How horses are helping kids with special needs find strength and independence

On a summer day in Bethel Park, the kind nature of horses meets the nurturing effect they have on children with special needs.

It's a moment of strength for those who face so much, like 6-year-old Molly.

Her dad, Jamie Doring, said Molly has 5p-, which is a genetic disorder that causes developmental delays.

"When we first got the diagnosis, we didn't know she'd even be able to walk," Doring said.

Now Molly has been walking and even riding for about one year. Every stride of the horse strengthens her hips and core.

"Since she's been coming here, she's gotten stronger. She's able to walk up and down stairs," said Doring.

It's a transformative experience for Molly and others at Horses With Hope. Anne Davis, the owner of Horses With Hope, brings joy to it. She understands how horses change lives socially and emotionally.

"We really do bond with each horse and they're able to sense our emotions and be able to react," Anne Davis said.

"We like to say that they have a soul as well," she added.

It's a soulful connection she first saw with her daughter, Jamie Davis, who has Down syndrome.

"My mom brings me j-o-y to my life," Jamie Davis said.

"Jamie's our gift 23 years ago, always gets me going," Anne Davis said, tearing up.

Through tears comes motivation to help other special needs families.

"It's wonderful to be able to make a difference in the lives of so many people," Anne Davis said.

Alongside other children, Molly gets to ride these horses for free, thanks in part to a partnership with UPMC.

"Filled with joy and happiness. She doesn't always, she's not always able to do what other children her age are doing. And she watches her older sisters play sports and to be able to come here and have an activity that's all hers. It's been a wonderful experience," Doring said.

More than 100 experienced volunteers help the children ride around the arena.

"They have been tremendous. They're so caring, so helpful," said Doring.

Now there's an outpouring of gratitude from special needs families seeing their children find rhythm, strength and independence through equine therapy.

"We're just so thankful that they're here, and they're willing to volunteer their time to help out," said Doring.

Horses with Hope plans to continue expanding its work into helping veterans who suffer from PTSD. The next step for this nonprofit is also upgrading facilities. For more information on its equine therapy, volunteering, and more, visit Horses with Hope's website.c