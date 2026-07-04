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Man in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood early on Saturday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were sent to the 7100 block of North Vernon Street for a one-round ShotSpotter alert. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the stomach. 

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and there are no arrests as of Saturday morning. 

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