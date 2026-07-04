Man in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood early on Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were sent to the 7100 block of North Vernon Street for a one-round ShotSpotter alert.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the stomach.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and there are no arrests as of Saturday morning.