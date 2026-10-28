Pittsburgh-area home healthcare worker charged with stealing credit cards, spending $17,000

A home healthcare worker is facing charges after Allegheny County police said she took two elderly victims' credit cards and spent more than $17,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims, an 86-year-old man and 84-year-old woman who required in-home healthcare around the clock, hired Confiable Home HealthCare in August. Police said 34-year-old Crystal Flowers was assigned to the home, and over the span of three weeks, she used the stolen credit cards to make over 200 transactions.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the investigation began on Sept. 29 when the Forest Hills Police Department asked for help investigating the theft.

Through interviews, investigators said they learned that Flowers was assigned to the victim's home on Sept. 5 and was there one to two times a week.

The victims and a family member gave detectives financial transaction records for 10 credit cards, and after reviewing the histories for each card, police said they learned about 200 transactions were made between Sept. 6 and Oct. 7 for a total of $17,529.26.

Police said they interviewed Flowers, who admitted to working at the home, and showed her an image of her using a Costco Anywhere by Citi card at a Giant Eagle on Sept. 8.

Court paperwork shows Flowers has been charged with identity theft, access device fraud and financial exploitation of an older or care-dependent person.