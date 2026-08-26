62-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fayette County

A 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Redstone Township, Fayette County.

Ronald Hostetler of Confluence died on Wednesday in the hit-and-run crash, the Fayette County Coroner's Office said. The crash happened on Stone Church Road just before noon.

A 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Redstone Township, Fayette County. (Photo Credit: Fayette County District Attorney's Office)

After posting to Facebook asking for help, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office said police have secured the vehicle believed to be involved. Two people have been detained for questioning, the district attorney said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No other information was released on Wednesday.

"Please remember Ronald's family and friends today as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the coroner said.