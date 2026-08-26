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62-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fayette County

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Jennifer Borrasso
Jennifer Borrasso
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Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.
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Jennifer Borrasso,
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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A 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Redstone Township, Fayette County.

Ronald Hostetler of Confluence died on Wednesday in the hit-and-run crash, the Fayette County Coroner's Office said. The crash happened on Stone Church Road just before noon.

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A 62-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Redstone Township, Fayette County. (Photo Credit: Fayette County District Attorney's Office)

After posting to Facebook asking for help, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office said police have secured the vehicle believed to be involved. Two people have been detained for questioning, the district attorney said. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No other information was released on Wednesday. 

"Please remember Ronald's family and friends today as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the coroner said. 

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