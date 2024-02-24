Hinson leads Pitt in bounce-back, 79-64 win over Virginia Tech

Blake Hinson scored 22 points and Jaland Lowe scored 18 points and Pittsburgh took control in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 79-64 on Saturday.

Reserve Ishmael Leggett added 13 points for Pitt as he, Hinson, and Lowe each made six field goals and combined to make 18 of Pitt's 29 baskets.

The Panthers recovered after having been drilled in a 91-58 loss against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. The Panthers (18-9, 9-7 ACC) have won eight of 10 and continue to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Sean Pedulla scored 26 points and reserve Mylyjael Poteat 10 for the Hokies (15-12, 8-8) who shot 15% (3 for 20) from 3-point range.

Hunter Catoor scored just seven points on 2-for-6 shooting and fouled out with 4:38 left. Virginia Tech has lost five of seven.

After a first half that produced a 36-all tie, the Panthers took the lead for good when Guillermo Diaz Graham's layup ended a 42-all tie with 15:50 left. The basket started a 16-0 run that concluded with Diaz Graham burying a 3-pointer with 11:51 remaining.

Both teams play on the road Tuesday night. Virginia Tech faces Syracuse and Pitt tries to tackle Clemson.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball