Hines Ward, James Harrison not named finalists for Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers legends must wait to hear their names called for the Hall.
Hines Ward and James Harrison were not selected as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for next year's class on Wednesday, and the two were not included.
Aliquippa native Darrelle Revis was named a finalist, along with Dwight Freeney, Darren Woodson, Devin Hester, and Jared Allen, among others.
Ward and Harrison were previously among the 28 players who made the list of modern-era semifinalists after receiving nominations in September.
Harrison was a first-year nominee, while Ward has been a semifinalist for seven straight years.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.