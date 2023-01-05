Watch CBS News
Sports

Hines Ward, James Harrison not named finalists for Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 3, 2023 (Pt. 3)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 3, 2023 (Pt. 3) 02:05

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers legends must wait to hear their names called for the Hall.

Hines Ward and James Harrison were not selected as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for next year's class on Wednesday, and the two were not included. 

Aliquippa native Darrelle Revis was named a finalist, along with Dwight Freeney, Darren Woodson, Devin Hester, and Jared Allen, among others. 

Ward and Harrison were previously among the 28 players who made the list of modern-era semifinalists after receiving nominations in September. 

Harrison was a first-year nominee, while Ward has been a semifinalist for seven straight years. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 9:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.