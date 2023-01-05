Hines Ward, James Harrison not named finalists for Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers legends must wait to hear their names called for the Hall.

Hines Ward and James Harrison were not selected as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for next year's class on Wednesday, and the two were not included.

Aliquippa native Darrelle Revis was named a finalist, along with Dwight Freeney, Darren Woodson, Devin Hester, and Jared Allen, among others.

Aliquippa native Darrelle Revis was named a finalist, along with Dwight Freeney, Darren Woodson, Devin Hester, and Jared Allen, among others.











Ward and Harrison were previously among the 28 players who made the list of modern-era semifinalists after receiving nominations in September.

Harrison was a first-year nominee, while Ward has been a semifinalist for seven straight years.