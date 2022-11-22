Watch CBS News
Steelers

Hines Ward, James Harrison named semifinalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Steelers are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. 

Receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison are among the 28 players who made the list of modern-era semifinalists Tuesday after receiving nominations in September. 

While Harrison is a first-year nominee, Ward has been a semifinalist for seven straight years. 

Fifteen finalists will be announced in January. 

The class of 2023 will be enshrined in August.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 1:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.