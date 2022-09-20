6 Steelers nominated for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Half a dozen Steelers have been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Kicker Gary Anderson; linebackers Chad Brown, James Farrior and James Harrison; nose tackle Casey Hampton; and receiver Hines Ward are among the 129 players among this year's Modern-Era nominees.

Harrison is the only player making the list for the first time. Ward has been a semifinalist six times, most recently last year.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023



Full List Of Nominees: https://t.co/QWlFDrxgR4 pic.twitter.com/EYXEFrulRS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2022

The nominees will be reduced to semifinalists in November then 15 finalists will be announced in January.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 will be enshrined in August.