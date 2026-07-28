New program encourages Pittsburgh-area students who are deaf to pursue careers in STEM

Some potential future scientists are spending time in the lab this summer, getting hands-on instruction and overcoming their own obstacles to learn more about STEM-related fields.

The Assembly building in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood is home to a special academic endeavor for area young people.

"We have a program called the Hillman Academy, where we bring 90-plus high school students onto campus and into labs to do one-on-one research," explained academy director David Boone.

Inside that effort is something new this year called the Future Deaf Scientists program, where a specific group of students deals with the challenges of being deaf.

"The goal is to expand the number of deaf scientists and encourage students to become interested in STEM," said Megan Majocha with the National Institutes of Health.

This partnership between Hillman Academy and the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf is just one of a handful of programs like it nationwide.

"They are here for four weeks, three days a week, where we're doing science activities and STEM-related fields to hopefully spark an interest in them," Boone said.

Two of those taking up the challenge include Mackenzie Hadis and Paityn Gajan.

"I think it's a very rewarding experience for me. It's out of my comfort zone because [it's] science," Gajan said.

Guiding the students along the way is Dr. Majocha. She, too, is deaf and a PhD biology researcher specializing in breast cancer research.

"When I was growing up, I did not have any deaf role models in STEM. So, I would like to offer that opportunity for other deaf students now who are in high school," Dr. Majocha said.

"She's a big inspiration. She really goes to show that deaf can, and there's no stopping us from what we want to do," Gajan said.

As to whether or not Hadis or Gajan will be the next great scientist, time will tell, but as Gajan put it: nothing ventured, nothing gained.

"If you are given an opportunity, just go for it. You are not going to regret it, but you will regret it if you don't take it," Gajan said.