Hilary Duff to bring "The Lucky Me Tour" to Pittsburgh in 2027

A multi-platinum, global pop star is bringing her tour to Pittsburgh in 2027.

Thanks to what was described as "phenomenal fan demand," Hilary Duff's "The Lucky Me Tour" has expanded by 32 dates across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Among those 32 dates is a stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Duff's tour will stop in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2027. Joining Duff during her performance at PPG Paints Arena will be alternative rock band Dashboard Confessional.

Ticket sales will begin for the new dates on Sept. 28.

The first presale, through Citi and Verizon, begins on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. local time; then an artist presale will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at noon.

For those who want to be part of Hilary Duff's artist presale, more details and instructions on how to sign up can be found on her website here.

Finally, the general public sale will begin on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.

Duff teased the expanded tour last week during the second sold-out show at the O2 Arena in London. During the encore performance, as confetti rained down, a countdown clock with the message "2027 more tour dates loading" appeared on stage.

This has been Duff's first full-scale, global tour in nearly two decades and celebrates her sixth studio album, "luck...or something."

Along with her stop in Pittsburgh, she will also perform in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 9; Buffalo on Oct. 11; Cleveland on Oct. 13; and Columbus on Oct. 15.