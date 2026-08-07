Highest rain chances occur in the morning over the next 2 days in Pittsburgh | First Alert Weather

The chance for flash flooding will remain in place through the weekend. Exact timing on the rain continues to change from model run to model run, and pinpointing high-chance times will be difficult.

Flash flood risk on the east coast on Friday KDKA Weather Center

The atmosphere remains primed with nearly saturated conditions throughout the atmosphere. We do continue to have a layer of stable air in place, and normally in this type of environment your best chance for rain and storms would come at the hottest time of the day.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - August 7, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I expect today to look a lot like Wednesday, with two to three places seeing more than 2.5" of rain, a decent amount seeing more than half an inch of rain, but most still seeing less than a fifth of an inch of rain. Yesterday we saw a couple of communities seeing around an inch of rain, with most places seeing little to no rain.

Rain totals through Sunday night KDKA Weather Center

This pattern is frustrating because each day is going to be similar to that. Many won't see any rain, and those who do see rain may see rain totals of an inch or more. The divide in some cases will be just a couple of miles.

Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This stubborn weather pattern will stick around for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid to low 80s with overnight lows dipping to the upper 60s. Our atmosphere will continue to be saturated, with downpours and flash flooding remaining possible. Most of the weekend, though, is going to be dry with a summertime feel.

It will feel like you'd expect an early August day to feel.

Today's high will also be in the mid-80s, with temperatures heading into the afternoon also near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy overall today with winds out of the southwest at about 10 mph.