Suitcase filled with heroin found in Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a suitcase filled with heroin was found in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said plainclothes detectives were called to the area of Glenrose Street in the Fineview neighborhood on Wednesday after a citizen stumbled upon a suitcase filled with suspected drugs.

When police got there, they found the suitcase, which was filled with what they believed to be bricks of heroin. A backpack was also found nearby, containing heroin that was similarly packaged.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

K-9 officers were called to search the area. One of the dogs indicated that both the suitcase and the backpack contained narcotics, police said.

In total, investigators counted 4,688 bricks of heroin in the suitcase and backpacks.

The mobile crime unit responded the scene and took the evidence to be transported at headquarters.

Police said the case is still open and the investigation is ongoing. They didn't release any other details.