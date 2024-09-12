Watch CBS News
Crime

Suitcase filled with heroin found in Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a suitcase filled with heroin was found in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. 

Pittsburgh police said plainclothes detectives were called to the area of Glenrose Street in the Fineview neighborhood on Wednesday after a citizen stumbled upon a suitcase filled with suspected drugs.

When police got there, they found the suitcase, which was filled with what they believed to be bricks of heroin. A backpack was also found nearby, containing heroin that was similarly packaged. 

kdka-heroin-suitcase.png
(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

K-9 officers were called to search the area. One of the dogs indicated that both the suitcase and the backpack contained narcotics, police said.

In total, investigators counted 4,688 bricks of heroin in the suitcase and backpacks. 

The mobile crime unit responded the scene and took the evidence to be transported at headquarters. 

Police said the case is still open and the investigation is ongoing. They didn't release any other details. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.