4 people dead, including 2 children, in apparent Hempfield Township murder-suicide

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Four people, including two children, are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Westmoreland County.

State police converged on a home on Keck Lane in Hempfield Township early Friday morning. They are investigating the incident.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office was also called to the scene and confirmed that a family of four has died. 

The adults are identified as Paul Swarner, 35, and Karen Swarner, 32, and the children are Evelyn, 5, and Connor, 1, according to the coroner's office.

The investigation continues.

