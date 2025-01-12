2 people dead, 2 others injured after reported shooting in Beaver County

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are dead and two others were injured after a reported shooting in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Shaffer Road around 8:30 Sunday night after receiving reports of a shooting. Beaver County sheriff officials were also called to the scene.

Arriving officers found two victims who were declared deceased and two others who were injured. The two injured victims were air-lifted to an area hospital, according to the Beaver County dispatch supervisor.

The conditions of the injured individuals were not immediately known.