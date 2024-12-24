Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman, man found dead inside Westmoreland County home in apparent murder-suicide

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MANOR, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman and man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Westmoreland County, authorities said.

According to details released by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, detectives were called on Sunday to investigate a murder-suicide at a home in the borough of Manor. 

Both the woman and man were found dead inside the home. Detectives said the woman died from a gunshot wound and the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Their names haven't been released by the coroner. 

Detectives with the district attorney's office assisted Manor Borough police with the investigation. Officials didn't release any other details. 

