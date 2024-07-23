Hempfield Area School District plans to have 6 weapon detectors for random screenings

Hempfield Area School District to have new security for school year

Hempfield, PA (KDKA) — News security measures are being implemented in the Hempfield Area School District.

The district plans to have six weapon detectors in rotation at nine of its buildings.

"Until this country straightens out, I don't see any other way around it," said Tom Stangroom, whose children went to the district.

This comes after three high school students were caught exchanging two loaded handguns on a bus and school bathroom last school year. Following that incident, a new safety committee was formed and the district filled the position of director of pupil services, with a focus on safety. A new superintendent has also taken over.

Others and Strangroom believe this is what the world has come to.

"It's horrible all our schools are like this. You gotta do something to protect these kids," Strangroom said.

KDKA-TV has learned that the detectors will be used at random and at sporting events.

Dr. Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, said weapons can still find their way in.

"The screening equipment provides an emotional security blanket. It solves political and school community relations problems for school boards and administrators are trying to make parents feel that they're doing something making kids safer," Trump said.

New superintendent Mark Holtzman said the plan is to have the screenings go from random to daily. Strangroom thinks that's a good thing.

"I'm OK with that. The only people who wouldn't be are the people that are doing something wrong," Strangroom said.

The weapon detectors cost over $100,000 altogether.