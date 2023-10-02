2 students found with guns at Hempfield Area High School, prompting lockdown

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two students were found with guns at Hempfield Area High School on Monday.

The school was put on lockdown after the guns were found. The school district said the weapons were secured and there's no indication of additional weapons or malicious intent.

One parent said more has to be done.

"I plan on attending the school board meetings hoping that other parents will rally with me, letting them know that this is not okay -- a couple days after the incidents, them being wanded or whatever," said one parent, who didn't want to be identified. "No, we need someone there constantly, their bags need checked every day. They needed wanded every day. Something needs to be done."

Students were searched out of an abundance of caution and dismissed at their normal time.

Pennsylvania State Police will be providing more information during a press conference at 5 p.m.