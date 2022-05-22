Watch CBS News
Hempfield Area School District to get public comment on possible consolidation plan

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Hempfield Area School District is looking for public input on Monday evening.

Tomorrow's meeting will focus on the district's proposed plan to consolidate from three middle schools to two.

They're proposing using Harrold Middle School for 9th graders as the high school is renovated.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Harrold Middle School.

