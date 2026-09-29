Hempfield Area School District to install weapon detection systems in elementary schools

The Hempfield Area School District Board of Directors voted Monday to install new weapon detection systems in its elementary schools.

The detection system that will slowly be moving into five elementary schools is called Opengate, and parents and students in the district may already be familiar with this system, which is currently installed in secondary schools and the football stadium.

This all is part of an ongoing effort to keep students, faculty, staff and guests safe while on school grounds, says the district.

On their website, Opengate describes their system as "a high-throughput weapons detection system that enables faster screening of people with backpacks, purses, and bags for weapons."

School district leaders declined an on-camera interview on Tuesday, but released a statement saying, in part, "The purchase, totaling approximately $121,000, is fully funded through an existing federal safety grant."

They also said that further communication regarding the specific implementation timeline for each school will be shared directly with parents and guardians in the near future.

The school's full statement can be read below.