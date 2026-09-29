Hempfield Area School District to install weapon detection systems in elementary schools
The Hempfield Area School District Board of Directors voted Monday to install new weapon detection systems in its elementary schools.
The detection system that will slowly be moving into five elementary schools is called Opengate, and parents and students in the district may already be familiar with this system, which is currently installed in secondary schools and the football stadium.
This all is part of an ongoing effort to keep students, faculty, staff and guests safe while on school grounds, says the district.
On their website, Opengate describes their system as "a high-throughput weapons detection system that enables faster screening of people with backpacks, purses, and bags for weapons."
School district leaders declined an on-camera interview on Tuesday, but released a statement saying, in part, "The purchase, totaling approximately $121,000, is fully funded through an existing federal safety grant."
They also said that further communication regarding the specific implementation timeline for each school will be shared directly with parents and guardians in the near future.
The school's full statement can be read below.
As part of our ongoing commitment to the safety and security of our students, staff, and school community, the Hempfield Area School District Board of Directors has approved the purchase of five Opengate weapon detection systems, dedicated to equipping each of our five elementary school buildings.
The purchase, totaling approximately $121,000, is fully funded through an existing federal safety grant, ensuring these security enhancements come at no additional cost to local taxpayers.
These state-of-the-art detection systems are identical to the units successfully utilized across Hempfield Area's secondary schools over the past two years. Recently, the district expanded the use of Opengate detectors to our home high school football games and other evening activities, continuing our efforts to maintain a safe environment during large community gatherings and athletic events.
To ensure a smooth transition, district leaders will partner with elementary principals and staff to slowly implement the devices in several phases across K-5 schools.
Further communication regarding the specific implementation timeline for each elementary building will be shared directly with parents and guardians by the district in coming weeks before they are utilized in our elementary schools.