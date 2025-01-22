Watch CBS News
Local News

Hempfield Area basketball coach Bill Swan resigns amid investigation

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hempfield Area boys basketball coach Bill Swan has resigned from his position amid a school investigation after undisclosed allegations were made against him. 

Swan's resignation comes a week after he was placed on administrative leave

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Swan submitted a letter of resignation at a regularly scheduled district board meeting on Tuesday evening. 

His resignation was accepted by the board with an 8-1 vote, according to the Tribune-Review. The Tribune-Review also reports that superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said the district's investigation is near completion. 

KDKA-TV learned that this isn't the first time Swan has been investigated by the district. He was fired from his first stint coaching the Spartans in 2009 and was required to undergo anger management classes. According to the settlement reached with the district, Swan agreed to never apply for a coaching position in Hempfield, only to be re-hired in 2014.

Pennsylvania State Police previously confirmed they were also investigating the allegations but haven't provided any information. 

The Post-Gazette also reports that assistant coach Mark Katarski has been named the team's interim coach. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.