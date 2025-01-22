Hempfield Area basketball coach Bill Swan resigns amid investigation

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Hempfield Area boys basketball coach Bill Swan has resigned from his position amid a school investigation after undisclosed allegations were made against him.

Swan's resignation comes a week after he was placed on administrative leave.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Swan submitted a letter of resignation at a regularly scheduled district board meeting on Tuesday evening.

His resignation was accepted by the board with an 8-1 vote, according to the Tribune-Review. The Tribune-Review also reports that superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said the district's investigation is near completion.

KDKA-TV learned that this isn't the first time Swan has been investigated by the district. He was fired from his first stint coaching the Spartans in 2009 and was required to undergo anger management classes. According to the settlement reached with the district, Swan agreed to never apply for a coaching position in Hempfield, only to be re-hired in 2014.

Pennsylvania State Police previously confirmed they were also investigating the allegations but haven't provided any information.

The Post-Gazette also reports that assistant coach Mark Katarski has been named the team's interim coach.