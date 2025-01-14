Hempfield Area School District investigating accusations against boys basketball coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hempfield Area School District has started an internal investigation concerning a basketball coach.

Because of what's happening, the district postponed Tuesday night's boy's basketball game against Norwin.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman says the Hempfield Area School District is in the process of investigating information received about Bill Swan, the boys varsity basketball program coach.

Holtzman provided no other details, saying he cannot comment on specifics because it's a personnel issue. He calls the information received rumors at this point but stresses it's his job to investigate for the safety of the student-athletes.

In light of the accusations against coach Swan, Holtzman says he made the tough decision to place him on leave and postpone the boys varsity game Tuesday against Norwin in Greensburg. There's been no word on when the game will be rescheduled.