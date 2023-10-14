Hempfield Area middle school student arrested after sending threatening messages via social media

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Police have a suspect in custody after a school threat in Westmoreland County.

They arrested a middle school student in the Hempfield Area School District after they said the 11-year-old posted threatening messages on Snapchat.

The student goes to Wendover Middle School.

RELATED STORIES:

According to police, a report was made via Safe2Say and they learned the student sent a series of messages to classmates and also threatened to take a gun and a bomb to school.

This comes after last week when three Hempfield Area High School students were charged after they brought guns to school.

Witnesses told police that one of them brought two loaded guns to school.

From there, he allegedly gave one to another student on the bus and the second to another boy in one of the school's bathrooms.

One of them allegedly threatened another student with one of the guns in his backpack.

The three students have been charged as juveniles with firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and causing or risking a catastrophe, all of which are felonies.