Felony charges filed against 3 Pittsburgh-area students found with guns at school

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Felony charges were filed against three 15-year-old Hempfield Area High School students who police said exchanged firearms on the bus and at school on Monday, prompting a lockdown.

Pennsylvania State Police announced the charges on Tuesday after consulting with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. The three students have been charged as juveniles with firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and causing or risking a catastrophe, all of which are felonies.

Police are investigating the three boys after several students reported seeing them make transactions involving guns. After a search of two students' backpacks, police said officers found two guns.

Based on interviews with students and staff, police said they believe one student brought both guns to school with him. That student allegedly gave one of the guns to another student on the bus and gave the second gun to a third student in a bathroom, police said.

As they continue to investigate, police said they still haven't found any information to indicate the students were planning any type of attack.

However, police said troopers learned one of the students involved allegedly threatened another student while they were in class, though he didn't display the gun, which was in his backpack. That student was charged with terroristic threats.

Troopers learned both the guns, which were loaded, were stolen. The investigation into the theft of those guns is still ongoing, police said. The student accused of bringing the guns to school was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police said they also found a vape device containing suspected THC on one of the students when he was searched.

Since the students are juveniles, their identities can't be released, state police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Trooper Troy Faulk, at 724-832-3288.